iQOO Neo6 Cameras Officially Teased; 48MP Triple Cameras With OIS Support Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone in its home market, China, on April 13. The upcoming iQOO Neo6 is tipped to feature flagship features with an attractive price tag. The brand has been steadily teasing some of its key specifications. One such recent revelation is the cameras on the iQOO Neo6.

iQOO Neo6 Cameras Teased

As the name suggests, the iQOO Neo6 is the successor to the iQOO Neo5 that was launched last year. One of the key features teased is the 64MP main camera. The brand took to Weibo to share some of the key details of the camera setup on Weibo.

One of the main features is the OIS or optical image stabilization support on the 64MP camera. To recall, the old-gen iQOO Neo5 packed a 48MP main camera with OIS support. Now, the upcoming smartphone will pack a more advanced camera setup.

The Weibo post further claims the iQOO Neo6 64MP camera can capture photos in low-light conditions. It is also designed to capture sports scenes, which might involve a lot of action. The teaser posters look like the upcoming iQOO Neo6 will pack a triple-camera setup. But the details of the other sensors are still under wraps.

iQOO Neo6 Features: What To Expect?

While the brand has been teasing the iQOO Neo6, the rumor mill has revealed the alleged specs of the upcoming iQOO phone. For one, rumors suggest the phone will feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and an FHD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the iQOO Neo6 is tipped to draw power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The processor is said to include up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 4,700 mAh battery backed with 80W fast charging support was also rumored.

We now know the iQOO Neo6 will get a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. The other sensors are tipped to be a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait camera. Plus, a 16MP camera for selfies has also been rumored.

One can also expect Android 12 OS out-of-the-box, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and other connectivity options. The iQOO Neo6 will launch on April 13 in China and will eventually make its way to the global market.

(via)

