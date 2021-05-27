iQOO Z3 5G India Launch Date Revealed; Could Start At Rs. 25,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Z3 5G could be the company's next smartphone in the country. Previously, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that the device will come to the Indian market by mid-June and will be an Amazon exclusive. Now, the price and launch date of the device has been tipped via the latest development (by Moneycontrol). Going by this, the handset could launch in India between June 10 and June 15 at around Rs. 25,000.

The report further confirms the phone is indeed coming to India under the iQOO Z3 5G branding. The upcoming device is also said to be the India's first Snapdragon 768G-powered phone.

iQOO Z3 5G In India

The features of the smartphone are expected to similar to the Chinese model. So, the smartphone will have a 6.58-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will also be a drop notch for the front camera sensor. The Snapdragon 768G 5G processor will be paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

Besides, the device will come with 4D game vibration, Multi-Turbo 5.0, Five-fold liquid-cooling temperature, making it an affordable gaming device. Moreover, the handset will run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box with iQOO 1.0 UI and pack a 4,400 mAh battery along with 55W FlashCharge support.

There will be a 64MP triple rear camera setup and the main camera sensor will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV and an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras will also support 10x digital zoom and Night Mode which will take good quality images even in low-light conditions. Upfront, it will come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

iQOO Z3 5G: Best Gaming Smartphone?

If the iQOO Z3 5G starts at Rs. 25,000, then it will definitely be the best mid-range gaming offering and compete against other mid-range devices like the Mi 10i, Vivo V21 5G. The Vivo V21 5G has better camera features compared to the iQOO Z3 5G. However, features like liquid-cooling tech, Multi-Turbo 5.0 will make the iQOO Z3 best device in this segment.

