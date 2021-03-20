iQOO Z3 5G Launching On March 25: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After launching the iQOO Neo 5, the brand is now set to bring another device called the iQOO Z3 in China. The launch has been set for March 25; however, the teaser has not shared any details about the phone except for its curved display and 5G connectivity. Even the device has also been listed on China's JD.com ahead of the launch. On the other hand, the phone was appeared on the Google Play Console listing, revealing its key specifications.

iQOO Z3 5G: Expected Features

The iQOO Z3 was spotted with model number V2073A and the listing suggested that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G will handle its processing. The chipset will be paired with Adreno 620 and 6GB of RAM. Another leak also suggested that the phone might come with the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Upfront, the phone is said to offer a screen resolution of 1080 × 2408 pixels and a DPI of 480PPI. However, the screen type and size are currently unknown. Software-wise, it will ship with Android 11 OS and pack 55W rapid charging support as per the 3C certification. In terms of imaging, the phone was listed with a 48MP Sony IMX589 primary camera sensor and the selfie camera is believed to place into a punch-hole cutout.

At this moment, other details of the iQOO Z3 5G are still under wraps. Alongside, the brand seems to be launching another phone named the iQOO U3x soon. The device already got certified by multiple certifications and now, it has also been listed on China's JD.com, detailing its features.

Looking at the specs, it seems to be a mid-range device that might offer features like the 13MP dual-rear camera setup, 90Hz display, the Snapdragon 480 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging, and so on.

Besides, two iQOO smartphones were recently spotted on BIS with model numbers I2009 and I2011 respectively. The I2009 model number phone is believed to be the iQOO 7, while I2011 is expected to be the recently announced iQOO Neo 5. Also, the iQOO 7 launch was teased by the iQOO India Director, Gagan Arora. Considering this, we can expect the company will announce the official launch date soon.

