iQOO Z3 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 55W Charging Launching On June 8: Everything Known So Far

iQOO has confirmed that the Z3 5G smartphone will be launching on June 8 in the country. As we move closer to the launch the company is revealing the features of the smartphone. Besides, the phone will be available for purchase via Amazon after the launch.

The official teaser and leaked features have confirmed that the Indian variant will have identical specs as the Chinese model. Here is a quick roundup of everything we know about the upcoming iQOO Z3 5G.

iQOO Z3 5G India Launch: Timing, How To Watch Live-stream

The iQOO Z3 5G India launch is scheduled for June 8 at 12:00 PM IST which is expected to be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

iQOO Z3 5G Features

The iQOO Z3 5G will come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The iQOO Z3 5G will be India's first Snapdragon 768G SoC-powered smartphone. Further, the phone will come with 3GB extended RAM and LPDDR4x RAM.

A 4,400 mAh battery will fuel the handset and also confirmed to support 55W fast charging that will take just 19 minutes to charge 50 percent battery. Further, the iQOO Z3 5G will ship with a triple-cameras placed into a square shape module along with an LED flash.

The camera sensors will include a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone will feature a 16MP front-facing camera. The Amazon teaser has also confirmed that camera features will include 4K video recording at 60fps, Super Night mode, EFB Auto Focus.

Another key highlight of the handset will be the Five-layer liquid-cooling system that claims to reduce core temperature by 10°C. Lastly, the phone will measure 8.5mm and weigh 185.5g.

iQOO Z3 5G Expected Price In India

The price is still unknown at this moment. However, the phone is rumored to come at around Rs. 25,000 in India. If this turns out to be true, the iQOO Z3 with the flagship-grade features can be a tough competitor for other mid-range devices like the OnePlus Nord and the Mi 10i. Further, the iQOO Z3 5G is confirmed to ship in Cyber Blue and Ace Black color options.

