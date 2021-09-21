iQOO Z5 Color Variants Teased Ahead Of Launch; Gradient Designs, Triple Cameras Also Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its next smartphone, namely the iQOO Z5. The phone will debut in its home market in China on September 23 and will arrive in India on September 27. The phone has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, revealing a few key details. Now, iQOO has teased the color options on the upcoming iQOO Z5 series.

iQOO Z5 Color Variants Revealed

To note, the upcoming iQOO Z5 is the successor to the iQOO Z3 5G that was released in the market earlier this year. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the upcoming iQOO Z5 models, including the unique color options on the phone. Here, the company has teased three phones dubbed to be the new iQOO Z5 models, all in unique colors.

While iQOO hasn't officially confirmed it, reports suggest these are the iQOO Z5 vanilla mode, iQOO Z5 Pro, and the iQOO Z5X. The images reveal double-colored hues on all three models, where one sports a dark blue shade infused with black color at the top part of the rear panel. The other two models pack light pinkish-blue shades.

Particularly, a gradient design on the rear panel is clearly visible on of the phones with the blue-pink shade. Additionally, the images show off the triple cameras at the rear along with the LED flash, housed in the rectangular module. One can even spot the side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the iQOO Z5 models.

iQOO Z5 Launch: What To Expect?

Previous reports and certifications have revealed some key info about the upcoming iQOO Z5. The phone is tipped to pack 64MP triple cameras, which might be bigger on the Pro models. Under the hood, the iQOO Z5 is teased to draw power from the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Plus, a 5,000 mAh battery and an OLED panel were also spotted on the upcoming iQOO Z5 smartphone. Reports suggest the iQOO Z5 will launch under Rs. 30,000 in India. This would up the competition with premium mid-range phones like the OnePlus Nord 2 and other phones from Samsung, Vivo, and others.

