iQOO Z5 India Launch Confirmed: Will Be An Amazon Exclusive News oi-Vivek

iQOO, the sub smartphone brand from Vivo is all set to launch yet another upper mid-range 5G smartphone -- the iQOO Z5 in India. The company has started to tease the launch of the iQOO Z5 on Amazon and has also confirmed that the device will go official in India in September itself.

Do note that, the same smartphone will be launched in China on September 23, hence, the Indian launch is likely to be around the same time frame. As per the pricing, iQOO has always been aggressive, and at least the base model of the iQOO Z5 is likely to be priced under Rs. 30,000.

iQOO Z5 Specifications

The iQOO Z5 is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with additional features like 240Hz touch sampling support, HDR10 support, and higher DCI-P3 coverage. However, as of now, there is no information if the iQOO Z5 will come with an IPS LCD screen or an OLED screen.

According to the official teasers shared on Chinese social media platforms, the iQOO Z5 has a punch-hole display with a bit of a bezel at the bottom. The display is protected by 2.5D tempered glass, and the brand is likely to use Corning Gorilla Glass.

The iQOO Z5 will be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The base model is expected to offer at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the high-end model is likely to offer up to 8/12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device is also said to boast features like a stereo speaker setup along with support for high-res audio both via wired and wireless modes. Hence, the smartphone might feature a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port for fast charging.

The brand has also confirmed that the iQOO Z5 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, and the device is likely to offer fast charging, just like the iQOO Z3. The smartphone might not offer features like ingress protection rating or wireless charging, just like every other iQOO smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India