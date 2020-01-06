itel A25: This Sub-4K Smartphone Offers 4G VoLTE, 5-inch HD Display And 3,020mAh Battery News oi-Rohit Arora

The mid-range and premium smartphone market is flooded with options. Consumers can choose between a myriad of feature-packed handsets from top-selling brands including Xiaomi, realme, OnePlus, Samsung, OPPO and Vivo. The same cannot be said for the ultra-low budget price category, which usually falls under Rs. 5,000. Here, the options are very limited and mostly falls short of expectations. Brands like itel are working towards giving consumers some decent budget products.

The latest from the house of itel is A25, a sub-4K smartphone running on Android 9.0 Go Edition. The budget smartphone flaunts a 5-inch HD display and works on a 1.4 Ghz quad core chipset paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. The company hasn't specified the name and the manufacturer of the chipset.

For cameras, the itel A25 sports a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera. Both front and rear cameras are accompanied by a flash light. The budget handset also supports software-driven face unlock. The rear camera supports HDR and also comes equipped with Google Lens. Google Lens integration can help first-time smartphone users to perform operations such as smart text selection, smart text search, scanning and text translation.

The itel A25 is powered by a 3,020mAh battery unit and also offers a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the internal memory to up to 32GB. As the budget handset is targeted to first time smartphone buyers in tier II and tier III regions, itel A25 supports Hindi, English and several regional languages including Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Urdu, Malayalam, Nepali, Assamese and Oriya. The itel A25 will be available in three colors- Gradation Blue, Sea Blue and Purple.

Overall, the itel A25 offers decent specifications at Rs. 3,999. However, if you are in the market for a sub-5K smartphon, you can also check out Xiaomi Redmi Go. Priced at Rs. 4,499, the budget handset also offers 5-inch HD display, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The Redmi Go is backed by a Qualcomm 425 chipset and also runs on the Android Go edition.

