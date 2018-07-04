iVOOMi i2 Lite launched in India for Rs. 6,499; exclusive to Flipkart

iVOOMi, which has a number of budget smartphones in the Indian market has announced its latest offering - the iVOOMi i2 Lite. This smartphone comes with the tagline - #StayUninterrupted. It is priced at Rs. 6,499 and is exclusively available via Flipkart starting today.

Notably, the i2 Lite is a downgraded variant of the iVOOMi i2 launched in May. It features similar specifications except for minor differences. The latest offering comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The other specifications are similar to those of the i2.

iVOOMi i2 Lite specifications

The iVOOMi i2 Lite flaunts a curved design accentuating its 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device employs a quad-core 1.5GHz MediaTek MTK6739 SoC. This processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space as mentioned above. There is a hybrid SIM slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage.

For imaging, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear. The dual-camera module comprises of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It is accompanied by soft flash, a Sony sensor and a 5P Largan Lens. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with 4P lens. There is Face Unlock feature for biometric scanning as the device misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor.

Running on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, the device comes with connectivity aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE to connect to 4G VoLTE on both networks at the same time. The smartphone gets the power from a 4000mAh battery operating under its hood.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India says, "The iVOOMi i2 Lite offers the perfect balance of design, performance and robust 'uninterrupted' experience to the users. Staying true to its tagline, the iVOOMi i2 Lite provides the users with an uninterrupted experience in aspects like Battery, Data streaming, Display, and more; setting a benchmark in the sub-Rs. 7000 price segment. The device has been designed and developed to specifically cater to the needs and requirements of Tier II & III markets."