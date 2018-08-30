Jio Phone 2 flash sale in India today at 12PM: Price and specs

Jio Phone 2 is all set to go on its second flash sale in India today, after receiving the heavy response from the public. However, it's very important to note that the stocks are still expected to be limited. This flash sale comes after a gap of two weeks since the first sale occurs. The first sale was over within a fraction of minutes. Many buyers have face issues like 'Page under maintenance' message after adding the handset to the cart.

The Jio Phone 2 will be available for sale only on its official website and it will be up for grabs at 12 pm IST. The feature phone comes with two SIM card slots, one for a Jio SIM card, while any operator SIM can be used in the other slot.

Jio Phone 2 price and offer in India

Jio Phone 2 was launch in India in the annual meeting of reliance at Rs 2,999 and this time there is no refund policy with the phone. If you remember the first Jio Phone was launched with refund offers, but this one is not. The handset will be shipped within 5 to 7 business days. Buyers have the option of choosing between three Jio recharges for the 4G priced at Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153.

JioPhone 2 specifications

The JioPhone 2 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has a QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation key. Running the KaiOS, this device features dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard connectivity aspects. The feature phone has 4GB storage space and 512MB RAM. It supports expandable storage space up to 128GB using a microSD card. The battery capacity of the JioPhone 2 is 2000mAh and can render a decent backup.