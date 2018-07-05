YouTube, Whatsapp, and Facebook will be available on JioPhone

After Android and iOS, the KaiOS has the most number of active users (on a mobile operating system), where Google recently invested $22millions to develop the platform. The one of the major reason for the exponential growth of the KaiOS is due to the fact that the JioPhone (priced at Rs 1,500) is running on the same operating system. And now, on the Reliance 41st AGM, the price has been now slashed down to Rs 500, where a user will be able to get a new Reliance JioPhone for just Rs 500.

Considering this development, more Google services and apps will also be available on the JioPhone in the future. As apps like Google assistant is already available on the JioPhone.

JioPhone 2

Along with this interesting news, the company also announced the JioPhone 2, which will be available in India for Rs 2,999 from the 15th of August 2018 (on the independence day).

One more exciting news that was shared on the 41st AGM is the fact that the Reliance Jio Phone will get support for WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube, which are some of the most used apps in India on any smartphone, which makes the JioPhone, a great device for just Rs 500.

Trending apps on JioPhone

Like most other things, these features will be added to JioPhone via a software update and the same will also be available via app storage on Jio. Up until now, YouTube and Facebook were already available on JioPhone. However, one has to access those sites via browser, which did not offer a user experience that offered on an app.

From now on, WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube will be available in terms of apps, which will improve the overall user experience of these platforms. These apps will be available for free of cost and one can easily install these apps using a 4G or a Wi-Fi on any JioPhone without any hickup.

As of now, there is no information on the exact date of availability of these apps. But, considering the launch trend, these apps will be available on or after the 15th of August 2018.