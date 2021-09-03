Jio Phone Next To Be Up For Sale From Rs. 500: Here’s How To Claim Yours News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Jio Phone Next is the talk of the town here, especially since the phone will begin shipping soon. This affordable phone was first announced at the Reliance AGM conference and the pre-booking is expected to begin this week. A new report now states the Jio Phone Next base model could be bought for as low as Rs. 500.

Jio Phone Next Price, Availability

The Jio Phone Next packs several features and comes as the first phone in a partnership with Google. The new phone will be available in two models, namely Basic and Advance. The Jio Phone Next Basic model is priced at Rs. 5,000 whereas the Advance model is priced at Rs. 7,000.

A report by ET Now says Reliance is planning to sell as many as 50 million Jio Phone Next models in the next six months. The company has partnered with several banks, including the State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure, and DMI Finance for the same.

The report further states that Reliance is aiming for a business of Rs. 10,000 crores by partnering with these institutions. Further, Reliance Jio has also signed credit support deals of around Rs. 2,500 crores with four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

Jio Phone Next For Rs. 500

As mentioned earlier, the Jio Phone Next will start from Rs. 5,000 and is up against several budget phones. At the same time, the ET Now report says buyers can get the Jio Phone Next as low as Rs. 500. Institutions like the State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure, and DMI Finance will play a pivotal role in this.

The report says the aid to get the Jio Phone Next from these banks will allow customers to get it for just Rs. 500. Buyers won't have to pay the full amount will getting the Jio Phone Next and can pay just 10 percent of the price. The rest of the amount can be paid via EMIs. This also means you can get the Jio Phone Next Advance model for just Rs. 700.

This massive price cut deal for Jio Phone Next will create a win-win situation. This would also up the competition against several budget phones existing in the market. However, this Jio Phone Next deal should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

Best Mobiles in India