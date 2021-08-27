JioPhone Next PreBooking In India To Debut Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio took the wraps off a new Android smartphone called JioPhone Next at the 44th AGM back in June this year. Notably, this smartphone was developed in collaboration with Google. The smartphone is set to go on sale starting from September 10 and is all set to disrupt the market segment.

JioPhone Next Pre-Booking Details

Now, a report by 91mobiles citing retail sources suggests that the JioPhone Next will be up for prebooking in India from next week. The company has also started discussing with retail partners, it notes. We can expect further details regarding the JioPhone Next availability in the coming days as it will share more details with retailers, it adds. However, the report did not disclose the pricing of the JioPhone Next.

As per existing speculations, the JioPhone Next could be priced at Rs. 3,499 in India. As this pricing is yet to be officially confirmed, we need to wait for an official word from the company.

JioPhone Next Expected Specifications

Not stopping with the price speculation, previous reports have also revealed some key specifications of the JioPhone Next. Going by the same, the upcoming Android smartphone from Jio is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch HD+ display and support dual SIM with 4G VoLTE. It is also expected to get the power from a 2500mAh battery.

Under its hood, the device in question is likely to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor that is clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage space. It is believed to arrive in two configurations - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM.

For imaging, the JioPhone Next is speculated to flaunt a 13MP single camera sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. Being an affordable Android smartphone, it will run Android 11 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.

As it is an entry-level offering, we cannot expect it to have a physical fingerprint sensor and other advanced aspects such as fast charging support. For further details, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company.

Will JioPhone Next Be Disruptive?

In the wake of the pandemic, smartphones have become very important as schools have started taking online classes. Eventually, there is a surge in the sale of affordable smartphones in India. However, the competition in the segment is likely to increase as Reliance Jio is all set to bring its ultra-affordable smartphone to the country.

Given that the JioPhone Next is believed to be priced around Rs. 3,499, it is expected to give tough competition to Realme, Micromax, Lava, and Redmi. The company has not announced the pricing of the smartphone but analysts believe that it could be priced between Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 3,000.

Notably, this is the third time that Jio is launching handsets in the country and it hasn't failed to give tough competition to its segment with the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Eventually, we can expect the JioPhone Next to also be a disruptive offering but it will play its role in the affordable smartphone segment instead of the feature phone segment as in the previous offerings.

