JioPhone Next Price Leaks Once Again: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

JioPhone Next was announced at the Reliance Jio's AGM 2021 in June this year. It is an affordable Android smartphone developed by Jio and Google. While this smartphone is slated to be released on September 10, we have started coming across reports hinting at its specifications and pricing.

A few days back, we came across the leaked key specifications of the JioPhone Next. Also, it appeared to have disruptive pricing, thereby making it an impressive offering out there. However, Reliance Jio is yet to confirm the specifications and pricing of this smartphone. In the meantime, the Twitter-based tipster Yogesh has spilled the beans on the possible pricing of the Jio Android smartphone.

JioPhone Next Price In India Leaks

Going by the tweet shared by the tipster, the JioPhone Next could be priced at Rs. 3,499. Notably, this is the expected pricing and its final cost will be out only on September 10. As Jio is known for launching devices at disruptive costs, we can expect the final price of the smartphone to also be aggressive that it competes against rivals in the segment.

JioPhone Next Expected Specifications

Not stopping with the price speculation, the tipster also reveals some key specifications of the JioPhone Next. Going by the same, the upcoming Android smartphone from Jio is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch HD+ display and support dual SIM with 4G VoLTE. It is also expected to get the power from a 2500mAh battery.

Under its hood, the device in question is likely to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor that is clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage space. It is believed to arrive in two configurations - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM.

For imaging, the JioPhone Next is speculated to flaunt a 13MP single camera sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. Being an affordable Android smartphone, it will run Android 11 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.

As it is an entry-level offering, we cannot expect it to have a physical fingerprint sensor and other advanced aspects such as fast charging support. For further details, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company.

