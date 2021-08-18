Just In
- 40 min ago BGMI iOS To Release On August 20; How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile On iPhone?
- 56 min ago Redmi 10 Prime To Launch In India Along With Redmi 10
- 1 hr ago Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim Launching Today; Where To Watch Livestream?
- 1 hr ago Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz Answers For August 18, 2021: Win Up To Rs. 75,000
Don't Miss
- Finance SBI Platinum FD Vs SBI Regular FD Vs SBI WeCare FD: Latest Interest Rates Compared
- Movies Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah Bashes Nishant, Pratik, Akshara & Moose For Age-Shaming Shamita Shetty
- News US military evacuated more than 3,200 people so far from Kabul
- Sports Paralympics 2020: Rio Paralympics Gold Medallist Mariyappan leads the way to Tokyo
- Lifestyle Raksha Bandhan 2021: 7 Legends And Stories Associated With This Festival
- Education UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At upsssc.gov.in
- Automobiles No Helmet, No Petrol Two-Wheeler Safety Campaign Launched In Maharastra: Here Are All Details
- Travel IRCTC Announces Cashback Of 5 Percent In 2 Tejas Express Trains For Women In View Of Rakshbanadhan
JioPhone Next Price Leaks Once Again: What To Expect?
JioPhone Next was announced at the Reliance Jio's AGM 2021 in June this year. It is an affordable Android smartphone developed by Jio and Google. While this smartphone is slated to be released on September 10, we have started coming across reports hinting at its specifications and pricing.
A few days back, we came across the leaked key specifications of the JioPhone Next. Also, it appeared to have disruptive pricing, thereby making it an impressive offering out there. However, Reliance Jio is yet to confirm the specifications and pricing of this smartphone. In the meantime, the Twitter-based tipster Yogesh has spilled the beans on the possible pricing of the Jio Android smartphone.
JioPhone Next Price In India Leaks
Going by the tweet shared by the tipster, the JioPhone Next could be priced at Rs. 3,499. Notably, this is the expected pricing and its final cost will be out only on September 10. As Jio is known for launching devices at disruptive costs, we can expect the final price of the smartphone to also be aggressive that it competes against rivals in the segment.
JioPhone Next Expected Specifications
Not stopping with the price speculation, the tipster also reveals some key specifications of the JioPhone Next. Going by the same, the upcoming Android smartphone from Jio is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch HD+ display and support dual SIM with 4G VoLTE. It is also expected to get the power from a 2500mAh battery.
Under its hood, the device in question is likely to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor that is clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage space. It is believed to arrive in two configurations - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM.
For imaging, the JioPhone Next is speculated to flaunt a 13MP single camera sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. Being an affordable Android smartphone, it will run Android 11 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.
As it is an entry-level offering, we cannot expect it to have a physical fingerprint sensor and other advanced aspects such as fast charging support. For further details, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193