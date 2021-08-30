JioPhone Next Is Likely To Be A Network-Locked Smartphone News oi-Vivek

JioPhone Next is confirmed to launch early next month. Multiple leaks have already confirmed the possible specifications of what-it-could-be the most affordable Android 11 OS powered smartphone. Given the features of the original JioPhone and the JioPhone 2, the JioPhone Next is likely to be locked to the Jio network.

What Is A Network Locked Smartphone?

Network locking is a prominent technique used by smartphone markets, especially when a phone is sold at a subsidized price. A network-locked smartphone will only work with specific network providers. In this case, the JioPhone Next will only work with the Jio network.

Network locking phones will ensure that the customers can only use the device with only their network and helps them to recover subsidized money. Given Jio is likely to price the JioPhone Next aggressively, it does make sense to network lock the device.

What Are The Benefits To Users?

A network-locked smartphone does help the company to continue to make money for at least a few years. How does this benefit users? Just like JioPhone, the company is likely to offer JioPhone Next specific recharge plans, which should allow users to enjoy services like calls, text, and internet and a subsidized price.

However, if a user plans to switch between operators, they are left with a phone that doesn't do much. Hence, they are stuck with the same operator as long as they continue to use that smartphone. Given the targeted market, i.e, the first-time smartphone users, this should not be a huge issue.

JioPhone Next Expected Price

The JioPhone Next is likely to be priced around Rs. 3,500 for the base model, which is likely to offer 8/16GB storage. Similarly, the company is also expected to launch a higher storage variant of the same, which is likely to offer 32GB storage and is expected to cost around Rs. 5,000.

The JioPhone Next is all set to launch on September 10 and the device is expected to be available in limited numbers. One should be able to buy the device via online and offline channels and the company is likely to announce some sort of booking or pre-order system to manage the demand.

