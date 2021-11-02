JioPhone Next Will Support Only One Non-Jio Network Support: Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

JioPhone Next is the talk of the town as it comes as one of the most affordable smartphones in the country. One of the most frequently asked questions is if one can use a SIM card from another network provider with the JioPhone Next. So far, Jio phones have shipped with Jio network connection only. But looks like the company has made a few tweaks for the JioPhone Next.

JioPhone Next Network Options

Firstly, the JioPhone Next comes as a partnership between Jio and Google, bringing in Android Go services at an affordable price. The phone packs several handy features, including dual SIM support. This also means you can use SIM cards from other network operators. But there's a catch here!

A report from India Today explains that users will face an error if both SIM cards are from a non-Jio operator. Let's assume you have two SIM cards - one from Airtel and another from Vi. If you place both on the JioPhone Next, you won't be able to access the network as this affordable smartphone has been designed that way.

Simply put, you will need to have at least one Jio SIM to use the JioPhone Next. There's more. The report further explains that the JioPhone Next will run mobile data only through the Jio SIM card, despite there being another SIM card. This also means you can use the second SIM card only to make and receive calls. Simply put, the first SIM slot is Jio-locked

JioPhone Next Features, Price

The JioPhone Next flaunts a 5.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the affordable smartphone gets its power from a quad-core Snapdragon chipset whose details haven't been revealed yet. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The cameras on the JioPhone Next include a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It supports 4G and includes a 3,500 mAh battery. Partnered with Google, the phone runs Android Go edition with custom-made Pragati OS on top. The phone goes on sale starting November 4 and can be bought starting from Rs. 1,999 as part of the Jio EMI option.

Best Mobiles in India