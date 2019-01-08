JioPhone update brings hotspot feature: Here’s how you can use it

JioPhone was launched in mid-2017 and created a buzz in the feature phone market segment with support for 4G VoLTE among other exciting features. However, the feature phone doesn't let users create a hotspot using the phone's 4G connection and share the same with other devices. Now, the company has come up with an update that brings the hotspot capability to the phone. It is believed that this updated will be rolled out to all the users of the JioPhone in the next few days.

If you own a JioPhone, you can check if you have received the hotspot feature or not from the phone's Settings → Internet Sharing option. If the Wi-Fi hotspot option is not included, then you need to wait for the device to get the software update. You can either check for the update manually or wait for the same to be rolled out in the coming days.

How to use JioPhone hotspot feature

If you have received the Wi-Fi hotspot feature on your JioPhone, then you need to do the following to use it.

Step 1: Go to Settings → Networks and Connectivity → Internet Sharing.

Step 2: You can see the Wi-Fi hotspot option, which is disabled by default.

Step 3: Turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot feature.

Step 4: You can rename the hotspot network and set a password.

That's it! The JioPhone Wi-Fi hotspot will be turned on and you will get an icon indicating the same on the notification bar at the top of the display. This way, you can share the Jio 4G connection to the other users and devices such as smartphones and laptops with ease.

Back in 2018, the company launched the next-generation feature phone dubbed JioPhone 2. Though it came with several improvements than its predecessor, it also missed out on the hotspot feature. Users of these phones were to use the JioFi device in order to create a hotspot and share the internet connection with other users and devices. Notably, the rollout of the hotspot support is a useful one and we can expect the same to make its way to the JioPhone 2 as well.