Lava AGNI 5G Hinted To Be Launched In India On November 9

Lava, a homegrown mobile manufacturer is all set to take over the affordable 5G smartphone market space with a new offering slated to launch soon. The device in question is the Lava AGNI 5G smartphone. Earlier in an interview with the Lava executives, it was revealed that the company is gearing up to take the wraps off a new 5G smartphone with a Dimensity 5G SoC and a triple-camera setup at its rear.

Lava AGNI 5G India Launch

As per a well-known leaker Abhishek Yadav, the new 5G smartphone that could be launched from the stable of Lava is claimed to be dubbed Lava AGNI 5G. It is hinted to be priced at Rs. 19,999 in the Indian market. The tipster has shared some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Also, it has been revealed that the Lava AGNI 5G could be launched in India on November 9.

Notably, the official Lava YouTube channel accidentally published the launch date of the smartphone. While the same has been taken down, it was spotted by the tipster. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the smartphone, for now, we can assure you that the device could be launched next month.

Lava AGNI 5G Rumored Specs

When it comes to the rumored specs, the Lava AGNI 5G makes use of a punch-hole display along with a contemporary design. It is hinted to flaunt a display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The upcoming smartphone is said to be equipped with a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. At the front, there is a single selfie camera sensor.

In terms of hardware aspects, the Lava AGNI 5G is tipped to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. This processor is said to be equipped with 4GB RAM on the entry-level offering. Also, it is tipped to arrive with support for expandable storage with a microSD card.

The other aspects that are likely to be a part of the upcoming Lava smartphone include a 5000mAh battery with fast charging technology, Android 11 topped with Lava's custom skin on top, and a slew of pre-installed apps. The other aspects are said to include a bottom-firing speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

