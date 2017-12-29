Lava likely to launch Android Go smartphone next year

Google announced the Android Oreo (Go edition) for the entry-level smartphones earlier this month. This platform has been designed specifically for the developing markets such as India and is meant for the entry-level smartphones featuring less than 1GB of RAM.

Google has already released this new OS to the third-party developers and device manufacturers. The first batch of smartphones that run the new Android Oreo (Go edition) OS will be launched by the software partners of Google in the months to come. At the launch event, search engine giant did not reveal the names of the third-party manufacturers those will launch their phones with this platform in the first batch but a recent report tips that Lava can be one of them.

According to a report by KillerFeatures, Lava has likely raised a fun of $30 million from Tsinghua Holdings of China. The company is expected to invest this money into local manufacturing of handsets. The brand is also claimed to be busy with setting up another manufacturing plant in the country that is likely to be operational by the next year.

Lava is also expected to make use of the upcoming manufacturing facility to make the smartphones running Android Oreo (Go edition) and some other devices as well. Google has introduced a new set of apps for the OS that are claimed to be lighter and more relevant to the needs of users who will be online for the first time.

For now, there is no confirmation from either Google or Lava regarding the upcoming Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone. If the report is authentic, then it will not be the first time that Lava has partnered with Google. In 2015, Lava launched the Pixel V1 smartphone with Android One.

Having said that, we can expect the partnership to extend beyond Lava and Google might tie up with other manufacturers such as Micromax to launch the Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones in the coming months.