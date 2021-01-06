Lava Phone With 16MP Selfie Camera Teased Ahead Of January 7 Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Following Micromax's footsteps, Lava is gearing up to launch several new smartphones in India tomorrow (January 7). Over the past few days, Lava has been teasing the launch of new smartphones, which are believed to be four in number. The company once again teased the new Lava phone on Twitter, which seems to have a 16MP selfie camera.

Lava Phone Teased

To note, the name of the upcoming Lava phone is still a mystery. However, the new teaser poster reveals a couple of key details. For one, we now know the new Lava phone will feature a waterdrop cutout on the display that would house the 16MP selfie camera. The phone will also include a triple-camera setup at the rear.

Other details of the Lava phone include up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The teaser also highlights the #ProudlyIndian hashtag, just like we saw with Micromax. The upcoming Made in India smartphones, like the Micromax In Note 1 and the IN 1b could be aggressively priced in the budget and affordable segment.

Lava Phone Launch

To note, Lava hasn't officially confirmed the launch for tomorrow. However, several leaks and tips indicate the new Lava phone could be launching tomorrow. It remains to see if the company would release a single handset or a series of devices.

Get your focus right and guess the spec of our upcoming game-changing smartphone!

Can you guess it? Tell us your answers in comments below.#Lava7thJanLaunch#ProudlyIndian

For contest T&Cs, visit : https://t.co/OF79mKqgEe pic.twitter.com/O1bFeNOCYt — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 5, 2021

Lava Phone: What To Expect

There are still several details missing. For one, we don't know the display size of the upcoming Lava phone nor do we know the battery capacity. Reports suggest the upcoming smartphone would run stock Android 10, which would be another key highlight. It could also launch with a couple of pre-loaded apps that are popular in India.

As far as the pricing is considered, it's hard to be certain at the moment. From the looks of it, the upcoming Lava phone is gearing up to take on Chinese brands in the budget and affordable segment. This means the upcoming smartphone could cost anywhere from Rs. 5,000 to less than Rs. 15,000. More information is expected to follow, especially if the launch is scheduled for tomorrow.

