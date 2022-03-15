Lava Z3 With 5000mAh Battery Launched In India For Rs. 8,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Lava, the homegrown smartphone brand has been launching numerous devices of late. One of the latest offerings from the company is the Lava Z3, which is an entry-level smartphone making use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio A20 chipset. Let's take a look at the specifications, features, pricing and availability of the Lava smartphone from here.

Lava Z3 Specifications

The Lava Z3 has been launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. This panel has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density 263 ppi pixel density. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen that provides room for the selfie camera sensor and Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well.

At the rear of the Lava smartphone, there is a fingerprint sensor as in many other budget smartphone models. Also, there is an attractive rear pattern on the Lava Z3 smartphone.

Moving on to the camera arrangement, the Lava Z3 bestows a dual-camera setup with an 8MP primary camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit and a secondary lens. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor on the smartphone. It is touted that the camera sensors come with modes such as HDR, portrait mode, AI mode, night mode, beauty mode, AR stickers, timelapse, GIF mode, and smile capture. The Lava smartphone boots on Android 11 OS without any customizations.

Under its hood, the Lava smartphone gets the power from a MediaTek Helio A20 processor teamed up with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot that supports additional storage. Connectivity aspects of the Lava Z3 include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. A 5000mAh battery powers the device from within.

Lava Z3 price in India

The newly launched Lava Z3 is priced at Rs. 8,499 in India for the sole variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It comes in two color options such as Striped Blue and Striped Cyan. Already, the Lava Z3 smartphone is up for sale via the online retailers Amazon India and Flipkart.

