Lava Z40 launched: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua

Domestic mobile handset manufacturer Lava has announced the launch of its entry-level smartphone Lava Z40 in India at Rs. 3499/- and is available in two colors- Black and Gold.

The newly launched smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) offering storage of 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM expandable to 64 GB.

Jasneet Singh, Head- Product (Smartphones), Lava International said - "Inspired by the huge success of LAVA A44, we are launching the LAVA Z40, targeting first-time smartphone users & their needs. There is a huge demand for entry-level smartphones with strong battery backup and good sound quality & the Lava Z40 is exactly that. With this launch, we intend to reach out to users who want to upgrade from feature phones to their first smartphone to become a part of India's fast-paced digital journey, without burning a hole in their pocket."

The device comes with 2 MP rear camera with flash and for selfie lovers, the device also has a 2MP front camera with a flash.

Lava Z 40 also has a smart search option in 10 Indian languages (including Hindi).

The company has also launched its new flagship smartphone - LAVA Z92 this year in January. The Smartphone Z92 comes with notch display and it is priced at Rs. 9,999.

LAVA Z92 sports 6.22-inch HD+ notch display & a sleek 8.04 mm thick body, providing convenient one-hand navigation. The device is powered by 2.0 GHz Octa Core MediaTek Processor- Helio P22, packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 256 GB. On the camera front, the device has an 8MP camera and at the rear, it is embedded with 13 MP camera with a Dual LED flash that helps to generate brighter and sharper images.