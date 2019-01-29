Lava Z92 with Face Unlock and Game Mode launched for Rs. 9,999

A few days back, domestic smartphone brand Lava teased the launch of a new entry-level phone. Dubbed Lava Z92, this smartphone was teased to arrive with interesting features such as AI gaming mode and improved gaming performance. It is none other than the sequel to the Lava Z91 launched in March 2018 in the country.

Now, the Lava Z92 has been launched officially. It is the latest mid-range smartphone from the brand featuring a tall display with a traditional notch, gaming mode, portrait mode and more. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lava Z92 price and offers

This new Lava smartphone comes in Ocean Blue along with Black gradient finish. It carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. This smartphone will be available for purchase from the offline stores.

When it comes to the launch offers, you can get Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio in the form of 44 cashback vouchers each worth Rs. 50. These vouchers will be added to the MyJio app on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299. Also, you can get up to 50GB of 4G data in the form of 5GB vouchers per recharge on 10 recharges.

Specifications and features

Lava Z92 adorns a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 19:9. At its heart, this smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762 SoC based on the 12nm process. This processor is teamed up with IMG PowerVT GE8320 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone comes with support for dual SIM cards, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. It flaunts a 13MP rear camera along with LED flash and portrait mode and an 8MP selfie camera at the front housed inside the notch. It supports Face Unlock as well. The device gets the power from a decent 3260mAh battery touted to deliver up to 1.5 days of battery life. The gaming mode feature lets you play even heavy graphics intense without any interruption due to incoming calls and messages.