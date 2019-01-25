ENGLISH

Lava Z92 with AI gaming mode to launch on 28th of January for Rs 9,999

Lava Z92 has a notch display

    Lava, the Indian smartphone OEM is all set to launch a new entry-level smartphone in India on the 28th of January. Lava will announce, yet another smartphone with a notch display, the Lava Z92 with an interesting set of features.

    Lava Z92 with AI gaming mode to launch on 28th of January for Rs 9,999

     

    The USP of the Lava Z92 is the AI gaming mode, which will free up the cache, RAM, and CPU, and GPU resources to improve the gaming performance of the smartphone while playing graphics intensive games. The Lava Z92 is the successor to the recently launched Lava Z91.

    Lava Z92 price and availability

    The Lava Z92 will be available across the country via offline stores and online e-commerce websites for Rs 9,999. As of now, there is no additional information on the offers associated with the Lava Z92 what so ever.

    Lava Z92 specifications

    The Lava Z92 comes with a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution, offering 19:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved tempered glass. The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC will power the smartphone with 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone boasts a 13 MP primary camera on the back with a dual tone dual LED flash and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. Both cameras are capable of capturing AI selfies and photos with bokeh effect. The Lava Z92 does feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and in addition to that, the device also offers AI face unlock using the selfie camera.

     

    The mobile phone will feature a 3260 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Lava Z92 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

    At the given price tag (Rs 9,999), the smartphone will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi U1, Redmi 2 Pro, Honor 10 Lite and other budget smartphones with similar specifications.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
