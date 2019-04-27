TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
LEAGOO forays into the Indian market: Launches 3 phones with a starting price of Rs 6850
Here is everything you need to know about the LEAGOO smartphones available in India
Chinese smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo has seen massive success in the Indian smartphone space. Now, a new Chinese smartphone maker, LEAGOO, has entered into the India smartphone market by launching three new affordable Android smartphones.
The company has launched the LEAGOO S11, LEAGOO M12, and LEAGOO M13, and here is everything you need to know about the latest smartphones from LEAGOO.
LEAGOO S11
The LEAGOO S11 retails in India for Rs 12,199, and come with a 6.3-inch HD 720p display with a water-drop notch design. The MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. A 3300 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging, and the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS.
LEAGOO M12
The LEAGOO M12 retails in India for Rs 6850, and the smartphone offers a 5.71-inch 720p IPS LCD screen with water-drop notch display. The MediaTek MT6739WA chipset powers the smartphone with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The M12 also has a dual camera setup with an 8 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is a 5 MP selfie camera on the front with HD video recording capability.
The smartphone runs on a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging, and the smartphone does feature 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Like the S11, the LEAGOO M12 also runs on Android 9 Pie OS.
LEAGOO M13
The LEAGOO M13 retails in India for Rs 9,199 and features a big 6.1-inch 720p display with water-drop notch design. The MediaTek MT6761 SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The smartphone does support dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The smartphone has a dual camera setup with an 8 MP primary camera and a 0.08 MP full frame camera. There is a 5 MP selfie camera on the front.
Just like the M12, the LEAGOO M13 houses a 3000 mAh battery with support for fast charging and runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS.