ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    LEAGOO forays into the Indian market: Launches 3 phones with a starting price of Rs 6850

    Here is everything you need to know about the LEAGOO smartphones available in India

    By
    |

    Chinese smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo has seen massive success in the Indian smartphone space. Now, a new Chinese smartphone maker, LEAGOO, has entered into the India smartphone market by launching three new affordable Android smartphones.

    LEAGOO forays into the Indian market: Launches 3 new phones

     

    The company has launched the LEAGOO S11, LEAGOO M12, and LEAGOO M13, and here is everything you need to know about the latest smartphones from LEAGOO.

    LEAGOO S11

    The LEAGOO S11 retails in India for Rs 12,199, and come with a 6.3-inch HD 720p display with a water-drop notch design. The MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. A 3300 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging, and the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS.

    LEAGOO M12

    The LEAGOO M12 retails in India for Rs 6850, and the smartphone offers a 5.71-inch 720p IPS LCD screen with water-drop notch display. The MediaTek MT6739WA chipset powers the smartphone with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The M12 also has a dual camera setup with an 8 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is a 5 MP selfie camera on the front with HD video recording capability.

    The smartphone runs on a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging, and the smartphone does feature 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Like the S11, the LEAGOO M12 also runs on Android 9 Pie OS.

     

    LEAGOO M13

    The LEAGOO M13 retails in India for Rs 9,199 and features a big 6.1-inch 720p display with water-drop notch design. The MediaTek MT6761 SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone does support dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The smartphone has a dual camera setup with an 8 MP primary camera and a 0.08 MP full frame camera. There is a 5 MP selfie camera on the front.

    Just like the M12, the LEAGOO M13 houses a 3000 mAh battery with support for fast charging and runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS.

    Read More About: leagoo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 8:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue