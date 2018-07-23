Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note9 unboxing video looks fishy (fake Galaxy Note9)

Samsung is all set for the next big note to unpack on the 9th of August 2019, where the company will be launching the Samsung Galaxy Note9 with an improved S-Pen along with the next gen dual camera setup.

There have been numerous leaks and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note9, which have almost confirmed the specifications of the Note9. However, a newly leaked unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 claims to provide further insights about the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Korean smartphone manufacturer.

The leaked video

The smartphone on the leaked video does match with the leaked dimensions and form factors of the Galaxy Note9. However, when we looked at the details everything is off and out of order when we compared it to the Samsung Galaxy Note8's retail package.

At the back, the highlighted features do match with the Galaxy Note8's details (with newer information). However, the font used looks bit odd and makes it suspicious. Samsung thing with the fonts used on the plastic protective layer on the smartphone also looks fishy and does not look like the typical fonts that Samsung uses on the Galaxy Note series of smartphones.

The major and the most noticeable difference is in the camera department. Just like the leaked renders, the smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a fingerprint sensor placed just below the camera module. However, both holes on the camera module look exactly, similar, whereas, in reality, one hole should be a bigger one to house the camera sensor with a variable aperture.

Finally, the inclusion of the screen protected almost confirm that the phone seen on the video is a Chines first clone smartphone, which is made to look like a Samsung Galaxy Note9.

Specs-sheet

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution offering a notch-less design. Under the hood, the smartphone will be running on either Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage with a micro SD card for storage expansion.

The smartphone will have a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4) and a telephoto lens to offer 2x loss-less (optical zoom). On the front, the device will have a combination of an IR blaster, Iris scanner, and an 8 MP front-facing camera to offer secure face unlock even in the low lighting condition.

A recent leak also confirms that the smartphone will have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging as well. This is the highest capacity battery that we have seen on the Galaxy Note device. Finally, the smartphone will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom Samsung Experience UI on top.

Conclusion

The alleged video is 100% fake for sure. As we get near the launch date of the device, we will get more insights about the Samsung Galaxy Note9 and its features and specifications.