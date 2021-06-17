Leica Leitz Phone 1 Launched: Leica's Own Camera Centric Smartphone With Flagship Specs News oi-Vivek

Leica the camera brand that usually partners with brands like Huawei to create smartphone cameras has now launched its own flagship smartphone -- the Leica Leitz Phone 1. This is a flagship smartphone that offers top-tier specs just like most of the flagship Android smartphones of 2021. Unlike other smartphones, the Leitz Phone 1 emphasizes the camera performance.

Leica Leitz Phone 1 With A Massive 1-inch Sensor

The key highlight of the Leitz Phone 1 is that it packs a massive 20MP sensor with a 1-inch sensor. The device has a circular camera module, which is reminiscent of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. The device also has a 12.6MP selfie camera. Unlike most flagship smartphones, the Leica Leitz Phone 1 misses out on telephoto and ultra-wide angle lenses.

Leica Leitz Phone 1 Specifications

The Leica Leitz Phone 1 has a 6.6-inch curved OLED display with up to 240Hz variable refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The spec of the Leica Leitz Phone 1 is a lot similar to the Sharp Aquos R6, which is the world's first smartphone to feature a 1-inch sensor.

Given the capabilities of the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Leitz Phone 1 will indeed offer features like 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. As of now, there is no information if the device has a single or a dual SIM card slot.

Leica Leitz Phone 1 Pricing And Availability

A 5000 mAh battery fuels the Leica Leitz Phone 1 and it charges via the USB Type-C port with support for fast charging. As per the software, the phone runs on Android 11 OS with a custom skin on top. According to the images available online, the Leica Leitz Phone 1 does look premium and has a metal frame with a glass sandwich finish.

The Leica Leitz Phone 1 retails for 87,920 yen or Rs. 58,653. As of now, the availability of the Leica Leitz Phone 1 is limited to Japan and the phone will go on pre-order starting from 18 June. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of the Leica Leitz Phone 1 in India.

