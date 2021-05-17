Sharp Aquos R6 With 1-inch Camera, 240Hz Display Announced: Most Powerful Android Smartphone? News oi-Vivek

Brands like OnePlus and Samsung are known for making true-flagship smartphones with top-tier specifications, which sets a new benchmark in the industry. Sharp has now come up with a device, which is the most advanced Android smartphone and carries features that no other smartphone has.

The Sharp Aquos R6 is the latest flagship smartphone, which offers features like a camera with a 1-inch sensor and a 240Hz refresh rate OLED display with a peak brightness of 2000nits. Just like most Sharp smartphones, as of now, the Aquos R6 will also be limited to Japan, which is a bummer.

Sharp Aquos R6 Specifications

The Sharp Aquos R6 comes with a 6.6-inch curved OLED display with a native resolution of 2,730 x 1,260p. This is a curved display with a punch-hole cutout at the top, which houses the selfie camera. The Pro IGZO OLED display comes with a variable refresh rate technology, which varies from 1Hz to 240Hz. These numbers make the Sharp Aquos R6 one of the best smartphones, especially when it comes to display technology.

In terms of connectivity, the Aquos R6 supports 5G networks and WiFi 6. It also houses a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The display houses an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is said to have a larger footprint when compared to other phones with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Like most flagship Android smartphones of 2021, the Sharp Aquos R6 is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device does not have a microSD card slot, and as of now, there is no information if the Sharp Aquos R6 has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. As per the software experience, the Aquos R6 runs on Android 11 OS with a custom skin on top.

Other than the display, the camera is the highlight of the Sharp Aquos R6, which is the 2nd Android smartphone to feature a massive 1-inch sensor with a native resolution of 20.2MP with an f/1.9 aperture. There is a 12.3MP camera at the front. Unlike most flagship smartphones, the Aquos R6 does not have a dedicated ultra-wide angle or telephoto lens.

Sharp Aquos R6 Pricing And Availability

The Sharp Aquos R6 will be available from June in Japan. As of now, there is no information on either the pricing or the availability of the Aquos R6 in the international market. Nonetheless, the Sharp Aquos sets a new benchmark when it comes to both camera and display technology on a smartphone.

Source

Best Mobiles in India