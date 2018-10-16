Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9 launched in India for Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 8,999

As teased, Lenovo just launched two smartphones in India. The latest offerings are the Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9. These smartphones are priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 8,999 and are Flipkart exclusives. Both the smartphones use MediaTek processors and have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Let's take a look at the details from here.

Lenovo A5 specifications and features

Lenovo A5 is a budget smartphone fitted with a 5.45-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display. The device has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC with a 64-bit processor paired with PowerVR Rouge GE8100 GPU. The device has been launched in two storage variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. It comes with a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

The new Lenovo smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It supports a single 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera with a similar aperture. The other goodies on board include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 4000mAh battery.

Lenovo K9 specifications and features

Lenovo K9 with a glass back bestows a 5.7-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device employs a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor based on the 12nm process clubbed with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

This smartphone also runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box like its budget sibling. There are four cameras on this smartphone. Well, it has dual front and rear cameras comprising of 13MP and 5MP sensors along with LED flash. The camera has AI capabilities such as Face Unlock, natural bokeh effect with AI portrait mode and more. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi. This smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh battery.

Price and availability

Lenovo A5 has been launched in Black and Gold colors. The base variant with 2GB RAM is priced at Rs. 5,999 and the other variant with 3GB RAM is priced at Rs. 6,999. The Lenovo K9 has been launched in Black and Blue colors and it is priced at Rs. 8,999.