    Lenovo A6 Note Key Renders Tipped; Indicates Budget Smartphone In Making

    By
    |

    Lenovo is prepping up to bring at least three new smartphones in the market. The Chinese manufacturer is said to launch the Z6 Pro, K10 Note, and the A6 Note on September 5, 2019. Ahead of the official launch, the renders of the A6 Note have surfaced online, thanks to the e-commerce platform - Flipkart. Let's have a look at the details:

    Lenovo A6 Note Key Renders Tipped Online Via Flipkart

     

    Lenovo A6 Note Key Hardware Tipped By Flipkart:

    The Flipkart listing suggests a 6.09-inch display with a dewdrop notch and an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. While the listing doesn't reveal the resolution, we can expect it to be an HD+ panel considering it would be a budget device.

    The smartphone has been spotted with an entry-segment octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz paired with GE8320 GPU. While there is no information about the configuration, the smartphones are said to come with a dedicated microSD card supporting 256GB memory.

    The Lenovo A6 Note will offer dual rear cameras featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. One of the sensors will offer an f/2.0 aperture. The listing indicates a bokeh mode support and a sapphire glass covering the camera lens.

    The rear cameras will support Full HD (1080p) video recording. For selfies and video chats, the unit will come with a 5MP selfie camera with AI-beauty feature.

    Security features include a fingerprint scanner and a Face Unlock feature. As per Lenovo, the Face Unlock feature will unlock the handset within 0.3 seconds. The smartphone will make use of a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

    The company claims up to 426 hours of standby, 92 hours of playback, 40 hours of calling, or 14 hours of video playback with a single charge. However, it remains to be seen how long it lasts in real-life scenarios.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
