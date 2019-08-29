Lenovo Z6 Pro Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 855 SoC Coming To India On Sept 5 News oi-Rohit Arora

Lenovo has sent out invites for a launch event scheduled to happen in New Delhi in the coming week. The company will unveil three new smartphones on September 5, 2019. The list of the smartphones includes the flagship Z6 Pro and two other handsets- K10 Note and A6 Note.

Lenovo Z6 Pro was unveiled in the company's homegrown market- China in April, 2019. The smartphone garnered a lot of interest due to its flagship hardware and capable camera setup. The flagship smartphone offers a quad-lens camera setup, in-screen fingerprint scanner and was launched in four different variants- 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and even with 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM.

Moreover, Lenovo Z6 Pro's 5G variant was also recently launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai. Some other specifications of the flagship Z6 Pro includes- 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels ), HDR10 support, Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48MP lens with PDAF, 125-degree ultra wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Lenovo hasn't shared any information on the variants planned for the Indian market and the expected pricing. We are expecting Lenovo to unveil the Z6 Pro in the sub 35K price segment. The smartphone will fight the likes of OnePlus 7, Honor 20, and other sub 35K smartphones.

As far as the other two handsets are concerned, the Lenovo K10 Note will be the successor to the K9 Note and will be a budget offering. The A6 Note will also be unveiled in the sub 15K price segment in the Indian market. Lenovo A6 Note is expected to flaunt a 6.1" display. The smartphone can be launched in two variants and will pick up fights with Realme, Redmi and Honor's budget smartphones.

It is quite evident that the flagship Z6 Pro will be a device worth checking out. It is loaded with flagship hardware and a compelling camera setup. We will soon bring you all the detailed information on the Lenovo's upcoming devices. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com.

