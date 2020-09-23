Lenovo K12 Note Reportedly In Works; Likely To Debut As Rebranded Moto G9 Play News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo is reportedly working on a smartphone called the K12 Note. The handset has been spotted on Google Play Console listing, which shows the front design and features of the device. As per the listing, the smartphone is likely to come as rebranded the Moto G9 Play which was launched in Europe last month. The same handset is available in India as the vanilla Moto G9.

Lenovo K12 Note Details

As per the Google Play Console listing image, the upcoming Lenovo K12 Note will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The same chipset is available in the Moto G9 Play. The phone is listed with codename guamp and there are no details regarding other RAM and storage variants.

The handset is believed to pack an HD+ display along with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The display will also offer a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels along with 280 PPI. For software, the Lenovo K12 Note will run on the latest Android 10 out-of-the-box. As of now, the other details of the handset are still unknown. We expect the company will share more information in the coming days.

What We Think

Lenovo seems to be losing its popularity in the market. Previously, the smartphone maker launched the Lenovo Legion Duel in July. However, the phone does not seem to be available outside of China. The gaming-centric phone offers features like a pop-up selfie camera, dual battery, Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Perhaps due to its association with Motorola, the company is bringing phones as rebranded version. If the speculation turns out to be true, the upcoming Lenovo K12 Note will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W TurboCharge fast charging. For optics, it will feature a triple rear camera and a single selfie shooter. The price of the phone is also expected to be similar to the Moto G9 Play. However, we will request to take it with a pinch of salt until the company confirms anything.

