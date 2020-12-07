Lenovo K12 Pro Specifications Revealed Via Geekbench Database; Snapdragon 662 SoC Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo K12 Pro is expected to launch as the rebranded Moto G9 Power and the India launch of the Moto G9 Power is scheduled for December 8 (tomorrow). The Lenovo K12 Pro previously made its appearance on TENAA, FCC and now the features of the handset have revealed via the Geekbench database. Further, the Geekbench listing also suggests the launch of the Lenovo K12 Pro is around the corner; however, the exact launch date is yet to reveal.

Lenovo K12 Pro Details

The Geekbench listing has revealed specifications including RAM, processor, software of the device. The handset was spotted with model number XT2091-7 and received a score of 1,520 points in the single-core test and 5,674 points in the multi-core test. For specifications, the device is listed to come with a Qualcomm chipset code-named 'Cebo', which is believed to be the Snapdragon 662 SoC which runs the Moto G9 Power.

According to the previous leaks, the Lenovo K12 Pro might come with a Jasper color option and is expected to feature a punch-hole cutout on the display for the selfie camera just like the Moto G9 Power. Besides, the TENAA listing revealed that the phone will sport a 6.78-inch display and 6,000 mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone is likely to flaunt a triple-camera system along with an LED flash which will be housed in a square-shaped module.

If the speculation turns out to be true, then the triple camera of the Lenovo K12 Pro will offer a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it will get a 16MP front camera with an f/2.25 aperture and might also come with a 20W fast charging tech.

Going by previous rumors, the phone might arrive in China first and the company also teased a poster with the tagline '6 coming.'

