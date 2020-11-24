Lenovo K12 Pro Tipped To Be Rebranded Moto G9 Power News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lenovo seems to be gearing up for smartphone launches, at least for early next year. The Lenovo K12 Pro was spotted at the FCC certification listing with the model number XT2091-8. What's interesting is that the Lenovo K12 Pro seems to be the rebranded version of the Motorola Moto G9 Power, whose India launch is around the corner.

Lenovo K12 Pro On FCC Listing

As always, the FCC listing has revealed a couple of key details about the upcoming Lenovo K12 Pro. For one, the phone will feature 4GB RAM and 128GB default storage. There seems to be a triple-camera setup housed in a square-shaped module along with an LED flash. Another detail noticed is the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both smartphones.

Lenovo K12 Pro Or Moto G9 Power

From the looks of it, the Lenovo K12 Pro is a rebranded version of the Moto G9 Power. For one, there's a close resemblance between the model names - where the K12 Pro bears XT2091-8 and the Moto G9 Power comes with XT2091-3. Plus, the FCC certification has further helped to chalk out the similarities between the two phones.

The upcoming Lenovo K12 Pro is expected to ship in a Jasper color option, just like the Moto G9 Power. Reports point that the upcoming Lenovo smartphone will also feature a similar design like the Moto G9 Power, including the punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The Moto G9 Power features a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, which is now expected on the Lenovo K12 Pro. NFC and Wi-Fi 5 support are other similarities between the phones. Moreover, a Lenovo smartphone was spotted on the Chinese TEENA listing that revealed a 6.78-inch - just like the Moto G9 Power.

Lenovo K12 Pro Launch Details

The Lenovo K12 Pro is expected to debut in its home market in China. Lenovo recently teased a poster with the tagline '6 coming' to take on Redmi smartphones. There's no word on when the smartphone will debut, but it's expected sometime before the year ends. Once it hits the Chinese market, the smartphone will likely make it to other markets as well.

