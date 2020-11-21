New Lenovo Smartphones Teased With ‘6 Coming’ Tagline To Compete With Redmi News oi-Sharmishte Datti

5G supported smartphones have been increasing in demand as they're future-proof. While brands like Redmi, Realme, Motorola, and so on are launching affordable 5G smartphones, Lenovo has also joined the list. A new teaser poster on Weibo by Lenovo highlights that a new series of 5G supported smartphones will be coming soon.

New Lenovo Smartphones

The poster released on Lenovo's official Weibo handle showcased three smartphones with a sleek, bezel-less design and a tagline '6 Coming'. For now, it's hard to determine the features of the upcoming Lenovo smartphones. However, it's expected to be part of the Lenovo Lemon series - a mid-range offering with a couple of premium features.

Recently, Lenovo's GM for Mobile Business Department Chen Jin noted that both Lenovo and Motorola would be positioning their products differently. With this in mind, Motorola is gearing up to launch several new mid-range devices under the Moto G series. From the looks of it, Lenovo will add to the competition with its own series of 5G smartphones.

Lenovo Takes On Redmi

Interestingly, Lenovo seems to be directly competing with Redmi devices. While Redmi teased the poster of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G series, Lenovo answered with another poster teasing smartphones with 5G support. While the Redmi poster translated to 'Three Swords Together', Lenovo's poster questioned "Three swords in one? Or is it a 6-blade sheath? If you want to compete with the rivers and lakes, meet on high."

Redmi would soon be launching the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G smartphones in China. Rumors note that the rebranded Redmi Note 9T would arrive in the global market, including India. Additionally, the Xiaomi sub-brand is also set to launch the new Redmi Note 10 series, most likely early next year.

New Lenovo Smartphones: What To Expect

Lenovo was a popular name for smartphone buyers a few years back. However, the Indian smartphone market is now dominated by devices from Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, and so on. With the rising competition, Lenovo will have a tough bar to reach to win back Indian users. For now, we can only wait and see what Lenovo has in store for us.

