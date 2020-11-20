Redmi Note 9 5G Series Launching On November 26, Company Confirms News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 9 series has been well-received in India as one of the premium mid-range devices with a lot to offer. To make things better, Redmi is revamping the popular series to support 5G networking now. The new Redmi Note 9 5G will officially debut on November 26, the company confirmed with a new poster.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series Launch

The new Redmi Note 9 5G series will launch in China on November 26 via a virtual event scheduled to go live at 8 PM Beijing Time, which is around 5:30 PM in India. A poster shared by the official Redmi site on Weibo reveals a couple of key details, including the design of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

The poster appears to show the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G be in two color options of purple and aqua. We can also see the rear camera module with four sensors housed in a circular module, along with an LED flash. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor can also be spotted, along with the waterdrop notch in the center of the display.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series: Expected Features

The Redmi Note 9 5G and the Pro variant have been spotted at several certification listings. The Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to flaunt a 6.53-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate. Several certification listings have confirmed the Dimensity 800U chipset on the base model. A 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support was also spotted.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G was spotted at the Geekbench listing that confirmed the Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 8GB RAM. A larger 6.67-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate was also spotted. However, the Pro model is rumored to have a smaller 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to feature a 48MP triple-camera setup at the rear and a 13MP selfie camera. The Pro model is expected to flaunt a 108MP quad-camera setup at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series In India

The Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to hit the global market, including India, with a rebranded name - rumored to be Redmi Note 9T. The features are expected to be the same with only a change in the name. For now, the price and the global launch details are still under wraps.

