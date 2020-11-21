Moto G 5G India Launch Imminent; To Be The Cheapest 5G Smartphone News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch in the Indian market. This time, the Lenovo backed brand is said to bring a 5G device to the country. The upcoming smartphone by the company is said to be the Moto G 5G which has already gone official in the European market. Let's have a look at the details:

Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Soon?

The Moto G 5G is coming to the Indian market sometime soon, suggests noted tipster Mukul Shamra aka Stufflistings. The tipster tipped the arrival of the upcoming Motorola 5G smartphone in the country via his official Twitter handle. However, no specific launch date has been announced for the same.

Motorola will soon launch a new phone in India. I mean, real soon.#motorola — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 20, 2020

It remains to be seen if the company launches this handset this year itself or will bring the handset in the first half of 2021. What's worth noting here that the Moto G 5G could take the crown for the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. The device could launch under Rs. 25,000 price mark.

The exact figures would be clear once the device goes official. Currently, it's the OnePlus Nord which is selling as one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country. The upcoming Motorola offering would be competing head-on with this OnePlus unit.

Moto 5G Expected Hardware

Since the handset has already been announced in the European market, its key features are known. The Moto 5G will be coming with an LCD display which will measure 6.7-inch. It will have an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and will sport a punch-hole for the selfie camera. This camera cutout will be accommodating a 16MP snapper to handle selfies and video calling.

At the rear, there will be a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The Moto G 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. The unit comes with 20W fast charging support.

