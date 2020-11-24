Just In
Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power India Launch Soon: What To Expect?
Motorola announced both Moto G 5G and the Moto G9 Power earlier this month for the European market. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has confirmed that the Moto G 5G and the Moto G9 Power are launching soon in the country. However, he does not mention the exact timeline. The India launch seems around the corner as the handsets have also received the BIS certification. The Moto G 5G will be an affordable 5G handset and will compete against the OnePlus Nord 5G which is selling for Rs. 24,999.
Exclusive: I can now confirm that it's Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power launching soon in India.#motorola #motoG9power #motog5g— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 23, 2020
Moto G 5G And Moto G9 Power Expected Prices In India
The Moto G 5G is available in Europe at EUR 299 (around Rs. 26,150) for the 4GB RAM model. On the other hand, the Moto G9 Power comes with a price tag of EUR 199 (around Rs. 17,500). The price of the handsets in India can be similar; however, we will have to wait for the official announcement.
Moto G 5G: Specifications
Starting with Moto G 5G, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch Max Vision LTPS display with HDR10 support. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset handles the processing and it runs on Android 10 OS.
Furthermore, the device gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. In terms of imaging, there is a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the handset sports a 16MP front-facing camera. Connectivity options include 5G support, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Type-C port, and more.
Moto G9 Power: Specifications
The Moto G9 Power offers features like a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support and it sports a 6.78-inch IPS HD+ display with 1,640 X 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.
You get the same triple-rear lens on the Moto G9 Power as well. However, it has a 64MP primary sensor and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. Upfront, the Moto G9 Power has also a 16MP camera. Lastly, the device supports 4G LTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC for connectivity.
