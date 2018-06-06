Lenovo K5 Note officially launched to take on the Xiaomi Redmi 5

Lenovo the smartphone maker has introduced its latest budget smartphone K5 Note in China. The company has launched the phone along with Lenovo Z5. Earlier we have reported many rumors on these phones and now finally the company has announced these phones let's see what company has bought for us in this budget smartphone.

Lenovo K5 Note specifications

The Lenovo K5 Note comes with a 6-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels and with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU clubbed with a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage or 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Lenovo K5 Note is equipped with a dual camera setup with the combination of 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture along with a LED flash on the back, the secondary sensors come with a 2-megapixel rear camera with f/2.4 aperture, for better focus and bokeh effect.

Along with the camera sensors the rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner placed in the middle of the back. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for better selfie and video calling experience.

On the connectivity part, the K5 Note offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. The smartphone comes with the dimension of 158.3 × 76.7 × 8.5mm and weighs about 176grams. The K5 Note is expected to compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 5, because of both the phone share same specifications.

Design wise the phone looks decent and comes with a metal back, the volume rockers are on the right side of the phone along with the power button. The K5 Note comes with narrow bezels on the side. The smartphone is backed by a 3760mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.9, the company claims that it can be upgradable to Android P.

The Lenovo K5 Note comes in three color variants Black, Gold and Blue. The phone is priced at 799 yuan (US$ 124 / Rs 8,390 approx) for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage comes with a price tag of 999 yuan (US$ 156 / Rs 10,490 approx).

Source