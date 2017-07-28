Lenovo K8 Note launch could be imminent, teasers are out

Since the last week, Lenovo has been teasing an upcoming smartphone launch in India. Initially, the company was believed to launch the K7 Note in the country, but the recent teaser tips that it could be the K8 Note.

Notably, the Geekbench listing that we saw lately also showed the Lenovo K8 Note specifications and features. Lenovo India has taken to its Twitter handle to put up a couple of teasers of the upcoming smartphone. One teaser shows a mathematical equation '8/2-1+2*2-1*1+2*1+2*0'. The tweet reads, "Not as simple as it looks! Solve & drop your answers to guess the name of the next #KillerNote!"The company has posted another tweet reading, "Don't get stuck between the 1s & 0s. Your answer might reveal what the next #KillerNote will be called!"

On solving the equation, the result is 8 tipping that it means the K8 Note. One thing that we know for now is that Lenovo will skip the K7 Note and leapfrog to K8 Note. For now, the company hasn't given any clarity on why it is going to skip a model name.

From the earlier benchmark listing, the Lenovo K8 Note that could be pegged to go official in the coming days might feature a 1.39GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 chipset teamed up with 3GB RAM. Based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the smartphone is listed to have scored 1659 points in the single-core test and 4844 points in the multi-core test.

The Lenovo K6 Note was launched in the country in December 2016 at Rs. 13,999. It features a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and makes use of a Snapdragon 430 SoC. The Lenovo K8 Note comes intwo variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other goodies include a 4000mAh battery, a 16MP main camera at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera.