Lenovo K8 Plus with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage launched at Rs. 10,999

Earlier today, we saw that Lenovo will be announcing the top end variant of the K8 Plus in India today. Already, the base variant of the smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage has been launched at Rs. 10,999.

The 4GB RAM and 32GB variant of the Lenovo K8 Plus was spotted on the product page of Flipkart, tipping that it will be launched right in time for the festive season. The listing hinted that the device will be priced around Rs. 11,999. As mentioned, the high-end Lenovo K8 Plus with 4GB RAM has been announced and is priced at Rs. 10,999. The existing 3GB RAM variant will sell for Rs. 8,999. Both the variants of the smartphone will be available in two color options - Fine Gold and Venom Black.

The USP of the Lenovo smartphone is the presence of a dual camera setup at its rear. There is a 13MP main camera and a 5MP secondary camera at the rear and this camera module can render bokeh effect to your photos. There is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, Beautify mode, selfie flash and an 84-degree wide angle lens.

The Lenovo K8 Plus features a metal unibody design and flaunts a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display with the Gorilla Glass protection as well. The smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 SoC paired and has a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB expandable storage. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is a stock Android device that will get the Oreo update soon.

A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within. The other aspects on board the Lenovo K8 Plus include Dolby Atmos speakers, a dedicated music key, 4G VoLTE, and a fingerprint sensor at the rear.