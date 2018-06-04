Lenovo L78011 running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC spotted on Geekbench

A new Lenovo smartphone with the model number L78011 is now officially listed on the Geekbech, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset, which could be the Lenovo Z5, which is expected to launch on the 5th of June 2018.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Lenovo Z5 scores 1332 points on the single core and 4696 points on the multicore performance, which is on par with the other device running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The listing also confirms that the smartphone will have 6 GB of RAM. As of now, there is no info on the storage. However, considering the official teasers released by Lenovo, the smartphone is likely to offer 4 TB of storage (cloud) with either 64/128 GB of onboard storage along with a micro SD card slot for expansion.

Expected specifications:

The Lenovo Z5 is a futurist smartphone from the company, which is expected to offer 90%+ screen to body ratio with no notch or bezels on the three sides of the smartphone. According to a number of leaks, the Lenovo Z5 was expected to be running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. And now, the Geekbench listing confirms that the Lenovo Z5 will indeed run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core SoC. Additionally, the company might also launch a high-end variant of the Lenovo Z5 running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

However, this also contradicts with a recent leak, which suggested that the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with an iPhone X like-notch on the top of the display. However, the company has not released any teaser with a notch on the top, which makes this leak obsolete.

Conclusion:

Now, we finally have a clear picture of the amount of RAM and processor that powers the Lenovo Z5. Considering all these things, the Lenovo Z5 is expected to be priced under $400 price mark. The smartphone is likely to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, which also have similar design.

Source