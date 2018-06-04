Alleged Lenovo Z5 live image shows display notch

Lenovo is geared up to take the wraps off its upcoming flagship smartphone on June 5 at an event in China. Carrying the moniker Lenovo Z5, this smartphone is touted to feature the highest screen-to-body ratio we have seen on smartphones as yet. The device has been teased by the Lenovo Group's VP Chang Cheng several times revealing its key specifications.

Now, a freshly leaked image on Weibo via AndroidPure shows that the smartphone featuring a notch. This is the first time that we are seeing the Z5 with a notch. The previous leaks have always pointed out at a bezel-less and notch-less display with a negligible chin housing the selfie camera and sensors.

The leaked image with a notch display shows only the ZUI hinting that the device could belong to the ZUK lineup. Previous reports claim that the ZUK series has been discontinued by the company. This leads to a lot of confusion regarding this newly leaked image.

Certifications cleared

The report goes on stating that an alleged image of the Lenovo smartphone shows the about screen with the model number Lenovo L78011. This specific model has already cleared the FCC and TENAA certification listings hinting at its imminent launch. However, its specifications remain unknown for now.

Going by the About screen leaked in the image, the Z5 might arrive with a notch as the iPhone X and run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ZUI. The device could get the power from a Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz (Not Snapdragon 845 though it is a flagship model). This processor is said to be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space of which 38GB will be user accessible.

Could this be the Lenovo Z5?

These specifications contradict with the previous ones. And, we doubt if these are genuine as the Z5 is a flagship smartphone. Moreover, we have already come across several teased posted by Cheng showing high-end specs such as 4TB storage capacity for the first time on smartphones. The phone is likely to have a capacious battery rendering 45 days of standby time and 30 minutes of talk time even at 0% charge.

Lenovo K8 Note First Impressions

Until now, the Lenovo Z5 was not expected to feature a notch on top of the screen. And, its specifications were premium as mentioned above. So the leaked image could belong to a mid-range Lenovo smartphone and not the flagship device. We will get more clarity tomorrow as we witness the announcement of the device.