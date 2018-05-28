Lenovo Z5, the complete bezel-less phone to launch on the 5th of June

Lenovo has set a date for the launch of its most anticipated smartphone the Lenovo Z5 in China on the 5th of June. For the first time, Lenovo has incorporated up to 18 patent technologies to make a completely redesigned smartphone in and out with up to 95 percent screen to body ratio with no bezel on or a notch.

Lenovo Z5 features and specifications

The smartphone is going big in all aspects. In fact, the smartphone will be powered by the top of the tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with up to 4 TB of cloud storage and a mesmerizing 45 days of battery standby time with half an hour of talk time when the battery is at 0% charge. As expected, the smartphone will either have an all-glass design or a metal unibody design with fast charging capability.

the Lenovo VP shared a set of new camera samples shot with the Z5's dual rear cameras. These shots are said to be shot in the US. The clarity of the shots is vivid in bright daylight. The scenery has been captured with a great depth and attention to the details. These samples hint that the camera is quite powerful. Previously, he had shared the camera samples of the upcoming Lenovo flagship smartphone. One set of samples showed the natural-looking photos even under low-light conditions. The other set of camera samples revealed the portrait shots clicked by the dual rear camera module of the Z5.

Conclusion

Most of the smartphone OEMs are launching smartphones with a similar set of design. Lenovo, on the other hand, is coming up with something that might make other OEMs to reconsider their smartphone design. The Lenovo Z5 will be competing against the likes of the Vivo APEX, which is also expected to have a bezel-less design with a retractable camera.

In a nutshell, the Lenovo Z5 will be powered by the best processor available in the market, top of line camera optics, premium design. All these features mean, that the Lenovo Z5 could be the most expensive smartphone that the company has ever launched and is expected to cost around $800, which is still less than the $1000 price mark of the Apple iPhone X.