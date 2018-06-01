Lenovo Z5 with Mi Mix-inspired front camera leaked in renders

Lenovo's Vice President Chang Cheng played a major role in being the source of information about the Lenovo Z5. Cheng has been actively posting glance of information about the Z5 which has impressed a lot many people so far. The launch of the smartphone is around and the dates are set for June 5. But we haven't got any concrete leak about the smartphone, it seems that the company is really working hard to keep the Z5 a secret.

However, we still have some press renders which has revealed some of the features and design of the Lenovo Z5. The latest render surfaced on Chinese micro blogging website Weibo in line with the teaser posted by Chang Cheng. The leak reveals that the phone will arrive with a bezel-less design with a tiny chin on the bottom. Since the leak of the first teaser, there was a speculation going on about the placement of the front camera.

There are many rumors which believed that the Lenovo Z5 might use a pop-up camera like the Vivo APEX, or maybe some other unique implementation. But the latest render contradicts the previous one and claims that the front camera module is placed at the chin of the Lenovo Z5.

This camera positioning is quite similar to the Xiaomi's Mi Mix lineup. The Mi Mix lineup also comes with the uniform bezels on the sides and all the sensors are placed on the bottom chin along with the camera sensor. However, it seems that the Lenovo Z5 chin is thinner than the Mi Mix smartphones. The company claims that the Z5 comes with a whopping 95 percent screen-to-body ratio and all the necessary sensors are present on the chin.

The mysterious earpiece is now were seen on the leaked render, which means Lenovo has managed to put the earpiece somewhere like the Mi Mix. The leak render showcased a stunning Lenovo Z5 design. Hope we will set some more concrete leaks before the actual launch event, or else we have to wait for the official launch.

