Lenovo Z5 rear panel teased; shows gradient finish

The Lenovo Z5 is all set to be unveiled on June 5 in China. One of the first teasers of the smartphone tipped at a June 14 announcement. The major source to reveal the details of this upcoming flagship smartphone is the company's vice president Chang Cheng. He has been sharing the details in the form of teasers.

The latest teaser shared by Cheng on Weibo shows a new image of the smartphone. In this image, we can see the rear panel of the alleged Lenovo Z5. It appears to have a metal frame around it and a glass panel at the rear. It is also seen that there will be a gradient color variant with a nice blend of blue and purple shades.

The image shows only the lower half of the rear panel, which has the Lenovo branding. It does not show the camera module or shed light on any other details. Hopefully, we get to come across more images regarding the smartphone in the coming days as it is expected to be unveiled next week.

95% screen-to-body ratio

The Lenovo Z5 has been teased several times by the company's VP. Earlier, a part of the display and a leaked sketch were shared showing the all-screen front of the smartphone. The Z5 appears to have slim bezels at the sides, top and bottom. Notably, the bezel at the chin is as thin as the top and side bezels. These teasers hinted that the Lenovo flagship could feature a high screen-to-body ratio of 95%.

4TB storage space

One of the concerns for the smartphone users is the internal storage capacity as it is possible to run out of storage very often. The Lenovo phone can put an end to this concern. If the teaser from the company's VP is anything to go by, then the Z5 will arrive with a whopping 4TB of storage capacity. It is touted that one can save up to 150,000 lossless music, 1 million photos and 2000 HD movies with ample storage.

Lenovo Z5 to be a battery maverick

The Lenovo flagship smartphone is believed to be a battery maverick. The device is teased to arrive with a battery that can render up to 45 days of standby time. What's more interesting is that this battery is said to last up to 30 minutes even at 0% charge.

Let's wait until June 5 to know all the details about the Lenovo Z5. If the teasers are authentic, this device will definitely step up the benchmark for high-end smartphones with its interesting specs and features.