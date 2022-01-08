Lenovo Legion Y90 Design Leaked In Full Glory; Specifications Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Lenovo has released a promotional video for the Lenovo Y700 and Legion Y90 gaming laptops. The teaser unveils the Legion Y90's design, which showcases the device's gaming aesthetics in all their glory. Lenovo had previously revealed several critical details and stated that the tablet would be introduced on January 1st.

The company has recently released a brief video on Weibo, implying that the device would be released alongside the Lenovo Y700 tablet. The phones' complete features and debut date; however, are yet to be revealed.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications

Lenovo has been teasing the Legion Y90's features for quite some time. The Legion Y90's design is shown in the latest teaser, which shows minimal bezels and a flat display with rounded edges.

A big island in the middle of the rear of the phone housing a dual-camera array with flash and a massive Y-shaped light. For a better gaming experience, Lenovo has concealed the selfie camera inside the top-right bezel on the front of the Legion Y90.

Earlier the company stated that the Legion Y90 will have a 6.92-inch E3 AMOLED display with HDR compatibility, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It will have a dual-engine cooling system for optimum gaming performance. The phone will come pre-installed with the ZUI skin on top of Android.

In the Legion Y90, Lenovo has created a high-performance flagship performer. The smartphone's premium collection of specifications can provide unique consumers with an operative experience on the go. Despite the fact that it is non-expandable, the 512GB internal memory included in the device stands out as the ultimate feature.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 features a 64MP f/1.8 wide angle camera on the back, as well as a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera with dual LED flash. LED On the front end of the smartphone, Lenovo has integrated a 20MP f/2.2 pop-up selfie shooting camera.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is installed in the Lenovo Legion Y90. A large 16GB RAM and an Adreno 660 GPU support the performance of this chipset. Furthermore, a powerful Octa-core processor arrangement has been installed therein, which is equipped with an outstanding Cortex X2, a Cortex A710, and a Cortex A510, all of which clock at a maximum speed of 3GHz.

The Lenovo Legion Y90's operational energy is contained in a Li-Polymer type 5000 mAH battery that cannot be removed. A 120W Fast Charging system is also supported by a fully charged battery.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Price In India

The Lenovo Legion Y90 comes with 512GB of non-expandable inbuilt storage. The smartphone supports 5G and 4G VoLTE network connections for communication. Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS with Glonass, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC are among the device's other networking features.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 is likely to cost Rs. 54,999 in India. Lenovo Legion Y90 is set to debut on February 2, 2022. This is the Lenovo Legion Y90's 16 GB RAM / 512 GB internal storage base configuration, which will be black and gold.

