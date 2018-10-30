Lenovo Z5 Pro teaser images hint at mechanical slider and more

Lenovo is all set to launch a new smartphone for the masses on November 1 in China. The company is expected to launch the flagship Lenovo Z5 Pro with a mechanical slider design and some top of the line hardware. Just like every other upcoming smartphone, the Lenovo Z5 Pro has also been leaked a number of times of the web. Now, the smartphone's latest leaked images have been once again giving us an idea at what the smartphone might offer in terms of features and specifications.

According to one of the leaked images, the upcoming Lenovo Z5 Pro will feature a mechanical slider mechanism. The leaked image shows the slider mechanism in a blueprint-like view of the components. This further suggests that the sliding module will house the dual-front camera setup.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro teaser has been spotted on Weibo, and the leaked images highlight some of the key features which the smartphone will offer. Apart from the slider mechanism, the Lenovo Z5 Pro will pack a hardware security chip.

In addition to this, the leaked image also showcases the dual front cameras that are aligned horizontally. The dual-rear camera, on the other hand, is stacked vertically at the center of the rear panel. The fingerprint scanner was not spotted on the image. This hints that the smartphone could incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The other teased image showcases a chip, which as per Gizmochina, will most probably bring the encryption security for professional purposes. The images further display the word 'Turbo' written over the chip. This hints that the Lenovo Z5 Pro might come with improved software and hardware performance.

Earlier reports had suggested the apart from incorporating the in-display fingerprint sensor the Lenovo Z5 Pro will offer an OLED display which might be an FHD+ screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

