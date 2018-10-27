Lenovo Z5 Pro with a slider camera to launch on the 1st of November

Smartphone makers are trying hard to launch smartphones with a higher screen to body ratio to offer a full-screen smartphone with minimal bezels across the smartphone. Some smartphone manufacturers like Oppo and OnePlus has started to include a tiny water drop notch, Vivo has come up with a motorised pop-up camera, and Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with a slider mechanism.

And now, Lenovo has started to tease the launch of a new smartphone, dubbed as the Lenovo Z5 Pro with a slider mechanism to offer higher screen to body ratio. The company will officially launch the Lenovo Z5 Pro on the 1st of November with a dual front-facing camera.

Lenovo Z5 Pro specifications

As of now, there is no information on the actual specifications of the smartphone. Leaks suggest that the smartphone will have a dual camera set up at the back and a dual camera setup on the front. The device will also have at least 90% screen to body ratio with minimal bezels on all four sides of the smartphone.

The CEO of Lenovo has also confirmed that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which makes it the first Lenovo smartphone to offer full-screen fingerprint sensor technology. As the smartphone comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, the device will have an OLED display (probably an FHD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio).

Considering the fact that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will offer a slider mechanism with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a quad-core setup, the smartphone is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots that supports 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The device is likely to offer other features like fast charging via USB type C port with fast charging and more. The Lenovo Z5 is also expected to launch with Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top.