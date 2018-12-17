Lenovo z5s with triple camera setup will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

Lenovo is all set for the launch of the Lenovo Z5s and the Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast Edition in China on the 18th of December. We already know that the Ferrari SuperFast Edition of the Lenovo Z5s will be one of the first smartphones in the world with a whopping 12 GB of RAM.

A leaked promotional document of the Lenovo Z5s does shed some light on the actual specifications of the standard Lenovo Z5s, which is expected to cost less than the Ferrari Edition.

The leak

According to the promotion document, the Lenovo Z5s will be the first smartphone from the company with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE SoC, the first 10nm chipset from Qualcomm under the 700 series of chipsets. Do note that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 also powers the recently launched Nokia 8.1, which retails in India for Rs 26,999.

The leaflet also confirms that the smartphone will have a screen with 92.6% screen to body ratio. The official promotional materials of the Lenovo Z5s have already confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Coral Orange, Quite Blue, and Starry Night colors with an all-glass unibody design.

Lenovo Z5s expected features

According to rumors and speculations, the Lenovo Z5s will feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2240 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will have a triple camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary camera, 5 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth camera with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. There will be an 8 MP selfie camera at the front within the notch.

The Lenovo Z5s will have a 3210 mAh battery with fast charging support (probably) with a 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio out. The device will run on Android 9 Pie with ZUI 10 skin on top.

