Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Launched In India

Lenovo finally expanded its smartphone portfolio by launching the Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, and the Lenovo A6 Note in India. While the Lenovo Z6 Pro and the A6 Note will go for sale from September 11, the K10 Note can be availed from September 16. It must be noted that all these phones will be available for sale via Flipkart.

Launch Offers

On buying the Lenovo Z6 Pro, A6 Note, and the K10 Note through Flipkart, the users will get a cashback of up to Rs. 2,200 and extra data benefits for Jio consumers. Other expected offers include an instant discount on HDFC bank credit cards, extra discount on using HDFC credit card EMI transactions, discount on Axis bank buzz credit card, cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, complete mobile protection plan starting from Rs.99, and much more.

Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Specifications

The Lenovo Z6 Pro is launched with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with DC dimming and HDR 10 support. It is housed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Its rear camera has a 48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP setup, while it carries a 32MP sensor at the front.

It has a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5, 4G VoLTE, and more connectivity options. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped by ZUI 11. And, it packs a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging as well as reverse charging support.

On the other hand, the Lenovo K10 Note comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB RAM/64GB ROM option, 6GB RAM/128GB ROM higher variant, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 4050mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP, 8MP, and a 5MP sensor. For selfies, it uses a 16MP camera lens.

Lastly, we have the Lenovo A6 Note which sports a 6.09-inch HD+ screen. Its other important aspects include MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 3GB RAM, dual rear and single front camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Price And Colors

The Lenovo Z6 Pro is priced at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB ROM option. It will be available in black color. The Lenovo K10 Note will be available at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for its base and top-end variant, respectively. Its color option is Knight Black. In the end, we have the Lenovo A6 Note whose price starts from Rs. 7,999 for its base variant. It will be available in black and blue color choices.

